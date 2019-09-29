A Lehigh Acres man died in Punta Gorda Saturday after he and another man were ejected from an ATV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Rickard Lane.

The driver of the 2019 Honda ATV was Chad Jones, 27, of North Fort Myers. Denny Walker, 25, of Lehigh Acres, was his passenger.

The pair were riding on a grass field when they attempted to ramp a hill and became airborne, according to the FHP report. Both men were thrown from the vehicle as it overturned.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The FHP is investigating the crash and whether alcohol was a factor.

