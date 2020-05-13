Joe Russo III came to Port Charlotte last October to celebrate his dad's 80th birthday. They chartered a boat, did a little fishing and talked about old times and family.
"I was thinking, for an 80-year-old, he's doing pretty good," Joe III said. "I figured he had a few more good years."
But just days ago, he was asking doctors if he could hold his dying father's hand as he passed away.
The answer was "no." His father, Joe Russo Jr., had the coronavirus. He spent more than a month in the hospital, at times giving faint hope he would recover. But he never did.
"This is a dangerous disease," Joe III said last week in the lobby of Punta Gorda's Four Points Sheraton. "People need to understand that."
Russo Jr. retired to Port Charlotte about 30 years ago with his partner, Maria Carney. After a career with the Suffolk County (New York) Police Department, and a few gigs as a security officer, he was ready for sun, fishing and a life of leisure. He would be close to his first cousin, Angelo Favara, the former No. 3 officer in the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and one-time owner of Signature Homes.
"When I was here, he had his routine," Joe III said. "He went to church every Sunday. They went out to eat and he would go to Publix."
It was a simple life that was turned upside-down a couple of months ago when Carney said she didn't feel well. She had been in the hospital for other issues a week or so before but checked herself out after 24 hours because she didn't feel safe.
"Dad called me and told me it had been tough taking care of her," Joe III said. But Carney thought she was getting better.
"I called him on Easter and he said they had some symptoms but had been taking their temperatures and they were fine. But he (had trouble) talking. I told him to go to the hospital."
Russo Jr. took Carney to the hospital where she was checked out and released.
Rushed to hospital
Soon after, Russo Jr. lost his balance, fell and broke his nose. He was bleeding so badly that Carney called an ambulance to take him to the ER. When he got there, he had a fever. He was admitted.
"I tried to call Maria to check on things, and she did not answer the phone," Joe III said, "I called the police and they found her on the floor."
Amid all the confusion, the ER discharged Russo Jr. with a prescription. They told him they would call the next day with his test results.
The test turned out positive for COVID-19. He was told to stay home and take his meds.
"I called him a few days later, but he was so out of breath he couldn't talk," the son remembers. "I pushed him to go back to the ER. When he got there, he walked in and left his car door open and his lights on. They admitted him with double pneumonia."
Both Carney and Russo Jr. were hospitalized and both eventually went on a ventilator.
Carney got better. Russo Jr. did not.
Carney recovers
"When they released Maria to her family, she had a hard time remembering anything or people," Joe III said. "She (slowly got better).
"I wanted to drive down to see Dad but the doctors said not to. They said the trip would not be good, and I would have to quarantine for two weeks when I got here," Joe III said, the frustration showing as his voice broke.
The doctors and nurses — especially one compassionate nurse who connected with the Russo family — kept Joe III abreast of what was going on. The next couple of weeks was a roller coaster ride of hope and despair.
Doctors tried the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, that some have pronounced a potential treatment, but it did nothing to help. They tried various medicines and would have tried others but they were not able to get them.
"He was in an induced coma. They wanted to see him respond to something so they put the phone to his ear and I called out to him. They said he opened his eyes and blinked. They think he recognized my voice. We thought that was a good sign."
That night, however, Russo Jr. took a turn for the worse.
"The next day, the doctor told me it would take a big miracle for him to survive," Joe III said, his eyes red. "I talked to a neurologist here and asked what Dad would be like if that miracle happened. He said he would not be the father I knew.
"I asked the doctors if I could (come there and) hold his hand while he died, but they said no."
Call for last rites
The family called St. Charles Borromeo church in Port Charlotte and asked about giving the last rites. They were told that was impossible. No one was allowed in the hospital and the Catholic church would not allow last rites to be given over the phone. Instead, the priests said they would say a mass in Russo Jr.'s name.
The next day the family gathered together in person or via phone.
"So we called and the nurse put the phone to his ear while she held his hand. All the family told him they loved him and what a great father and grandfather he had been.
"He died just a minute or two after we hung up."
Many in the family traveled to Port Charlotte last week to make final arrangements. The whole ordeal, which played out over more than a month, had taken its toll on them. The hurt and frustration showed in Joe III's face, even through the mask he wears all the time.
"I am surprised at the people here I see with no mask on," he said, noting that few people in hard-hit New York, or the Hamptons area where he lives, dare go outside without a mask.
"People have to be careful and realize if you don't feel well, go to the hospital. Get checked out because this virus affects everyone differently."
