By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Affordable housing continues to be a problem in Punta Gorda.
Some would even call it a crisis.
“The affordable housing crisis has been going on here for a long time,” said Mike Mansfield, CEO of Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity. “Having more (diverse) housing options is key to building our community. We have partnered with the city for years now trying to help with this issue.”
Only 9% of the city’s workers can actually afford to live in the city, according to a March 2019 analysis conducted by city consultants, Partners for Economic Solutions, on the area.
One house at a time, however, Habitat is trying to put a dent in that statistic, which was based on 2015 U.S. Census Bureau reports with the most recent data available.
The Punta Gorda Gorda City Council recently approved a land donation for a new Habitat home to be built at 402 Helen Ave., intersecting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“We went to the city and asked if they had any land they weren’t using that might fit Habitat’s needs,” Mansfield said. “We have a partnership with Team Punta Gorda to build the houses. We wanted to do another one in city limits but Habitat didn’t have any property in city limits.”
This will be the third Habitat house to go up around the city within three years — the first near Bermont Road in the spring of 2018 and the second during 2019 on Virginia Avenue and MLK Boulevard.
“It’s my hope and expectation that Team Punta Gorda would build one house a year for the foreseeable future,” said Steve Johnson of Team PG, a local organization that works with Habitat for multiple projects.
Mansfield said they have 15 families selected in their program as potential candidates for the new house.
“I don’t know which will be selected yet,” Mansfield said. “It’s a little early for that but the goal is to begin building again this winter.”
Within the next few months, he expects they will have a candidate selected.
“There is a need for more affordable housing in the community,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “Diversifying our housing offering within Punta Gorda is a great need (that this donation will support).”
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
