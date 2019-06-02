CSwreck060319A

A single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday around 11 a.m. on Taylor Road near Fortran Drive in South Charlotte County, causing some traffic delays.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning left one person injured and caused traffic delays on Taylor Road near Fortran Drive in South Charlotte County.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. A police dispatcher referred to it as a “rollover crash” that landed the vehicle in the woods along the west side of Taylor with its airbags deployed. Authorities could not immediately say how seriously the driver was injured or how the wreck occurred.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and controlled traffic on the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash, but an FHP spokesperson could not be reached for comment Sunday.

