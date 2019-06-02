A single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning left one person injured and caused traffic delays on Taylor Road near Fortran Drive in South Charlotte County.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. A police dispatcher referred to it as a “rollover crash” that landed the vehicle in the woods along the west side of Taylor with its airbags deployed. Authorities could not immediately say how seriously the driver was injured or how the wreck occurred.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and controlled traffic on the roadway.
Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash, but an FHP spokesperson could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.