Authorities work to clean up a leak of a tanker truck hauling 5,000 gallons of chlorine that caught fire. It led to the closure of southbound Interstate 75 for hours on Saturday.
PUNTA GORDA — Two separate crashes along Interstate 75 led to an hours-long closure of the road and the death of a woman.
It started about 11 a.m. Saturday when a tanker truck hauling 5,000 gallons of chlorine caught fire, causing officials to shut down Interstate 75 southbound.
The southbound lane in that vicinity was closed for the next several hours, said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
The situation occurred around mile marker 153, which is south of Tuckers Grade in Punta Gorda.
Dunn said there were no injuries in the tanker incident.
He said the fire started in the trailer and spread to the tank, which began to leak.
A truck was dispatched from Tampa to offload the remaining chlorine, and two local public works trucks carrying dirt were sent to the scene to prevent the further flow of the chlorine, he said.
By 5:30 p.m., one lane was open for southbound traffic.
There was also a crash that ended with one person dead. That wreck took place on Jones Loop Road near Piper Road and the I-75 northbound ramp in Punta Gorda, Dunn said.
He said the person involved in their vehicle had a cardiac issue and was transported to Shorepoint Health in Punta Gorda.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old man from the United Kingdom was driving a sports utility vehicle east on Jones Loop Road approaching Interstate 75 when he turned into the lane of a westbound pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old Port Charlotte man.
The truck struck the SUV. Both the drivers suffered minor injuries.
The passenger of the SUV, a 67-year-old woman from the United Kingdom, later died.
All three people in that crash were wearing safety belts.
