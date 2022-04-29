Police lights

PORT CHARLOTTE - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Thursday along Kings Highway. 

The victim of the wreck was identified as a 69-year-old Port Charlotte resident, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

According to the news release from FHP, the driver was northbound on Kings Highway in the left turn lane approaching Midway Boulevard.

The man was driving an SUV, according to the report. 

"(The vehicle) traveled off the roadway left, entered the median and collided with a traffic sign," the report stated. 

The driver was later pronounced dead, the news release states. The driver was wearing his seatbelt. 

"The investigation remains ongoing," it stated. 

