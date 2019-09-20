Charlotte County commissioners will cast their final vote Monday night on a fiscal 2020 budget that is 7.3% percent higher than last year.
The public is invited to share their opinions on this second and final public hearing, which will be held 5 p.m. Monday in the commission chambers, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
About 75 people attended the first public hearing, complaining mostly about the school budget, which commissioners explained was not under their control.
The proposed budget for the county is $775.6 million, County Budget Director Gordon Burger said. It would affect, on average, a homeowner of a $200,000 home by increasing taxes from $1,412.74 in 2019 to $1,448.53 in 2020.
But full-time residents are protected from tax increases by state law that limits increases to the inflation rate set this year at 1.9 percent, Burger said. The full cost of the tax increase is covered by non-residential property or by people who are part-time residents and do not claim Charlotte County as their home. Also, new homes are taxed at the full rate.
Much of the tax increase will be covered by new growth or economic development in the area, Burger said.
Property values have increased an average of 7.56% in the past year, so your tax could increase, even though the millage rate is staying the same for the county budget at 6.3007 per $1,000 of valuation.
Assessed values of property have increased most in the Sandhill (Kings Highway/Veterans/Sandhill) area at 13.71%, Burger said. The lowest increases were on the barrier islands, including Manasota Key at 5.35%.
Increases to the budget include $900,000 for an average 4% wage increase to 539 of the county’s general union employees. The sheriff’s office budget of $83.4 million is going up 8.5%.
Commissioners have given a message to departments to limit hiring of new staff, even though the economy is considered strong.
The cost of trash collection is increasing by $3.9 million, but that will be covered by payments from individual property owners.
The budget also includes expenses from municipal service benefit units, or projects for roads, sidewalks, canals or bridges in specific neighborhoods. Those are covered by payments with separate millage rates, depending on the neighborhood. Commissioners, for example, agreed to delay almost $2 million in sidewalk and road improvements in Rotonda, following resident objections.
The budget also includes $207.9 million in capital improvement projects such as $980,000 to build a more secure fence and gate system at the Public Safety Complex on Airport Road. Many more capital projects, however, could be covered by an extension of the penny sales tax initiative, that residents will vote on in November, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.