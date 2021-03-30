Deputies found a room at the Knights Inn motel in Punta Gorda scattered with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Richard Rendon, 35, was spotted unloading a vehicle in the parking lot. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies recognized him from the Charlotte County Most Wanted list with active warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear.
Rendon fled when he saw the patrol vehicle, and deputies chased him to the motel room, according to CCSO.
He eventually opened the door, and deputies found the motel room littered with narcotics, CCSO said.
Deputies said they found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, a Hydromorphone pill, seven hypodermic needles, nine Ropinirole Hydrochloride pills, three metal spoons with fentanyl residue, and a glass pipe inside the toilet.
Stephanie Brown, 42, of North Port, and Priscilla Palmer, 59, of Port Charlotte, were inside the room as well.
Rendon was arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
Brown was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription.
Palmer, who had a Hydromorphone pill while she was booked into the jail, was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into county detention facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
All three people were still in custody of the Charlotte County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
