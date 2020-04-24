The only competitor for Charlotte County commission appears to have dropped out of the race.
Gary T. Fileman, 56, did not return calls for comment, but the Republican candidate’s name is listed as withdrawn on Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website. He was running against incumbent Joe Tiseo, who now is unopposed as are the other two incumbent commissioners running for re-election, Bill Truex and Ken Doherty.
Fileman is a lawyer and certified public accountant who has lived in the county since 1980, he told the Sun in February. He shares a law firm in Punta Gorda with his wife, Ariana Fileman.
He said in February that he has long wanted to run for office, but waited until he ended his volunteer work as a magistrate overseeing involuntary commitment cases.
He was going to run as a fiscal conservative seeking to keep property taxes low.
The supervisor of elections website shows that Fileman had raised substantially more funds for his election than Tiseo: $17,950 to $4,820. Fileman reported spending $6,461.
The primary is set for Aug. 18 for other contested seats, and the main election is Nov. 3.
Candidates have until June 12 to qualify for the election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.