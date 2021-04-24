The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Onyx and Castiel.
AWL describes Onyx as a lovable couch potato. He follows people wherever they go, then makes himself right at home nearby. He loves to go on car rides and is always ready for a walk. He behaves well on the leash, and will sit and stay as other people, dogs, rabbits, birds, and tortoises pass. Although typically calm, he still has a lot of puppy play left and loves to chase toys, especially the squeaky ones. He is not aggressive, but with his size and strength you will want to be careful around very small children and fragile adults. Nonetheless, he’s a lover, not a fighter.
Castiel is part of a very calm and gentle twosome. He and Cersei came to AWL with other cats that were much loved but the owner could no longer care for them. Cersei and Castiel need to stay together. This handsome orange and white cat loves his sister and feels safer in her presence. According to AWL, he has made great strides in the social category and now loves to be brushed. This is a golden opportunity for an instant cat family.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
