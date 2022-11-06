Put a mic on stage, set up a sound board, make it friendly, and they will come. Even in the wake of a monster hurricane, you can’t keep amateur musicians down for long.
There’s an open mic or jam every night of the week somewhere around the region.
Musicians need bring only themselves, their instruments and a love of playing for and with others.
After a few hours basking in applause, shy newbies can become pros with their own gigs. Established local and national musicians pop in unannounced.
You never know what you’ll get, but it could be the best free music you’ve ever heard.
It’s time to shush and give the players a listen.
MAY THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN
Any talk of local open mics or jams has to include a salute to the troops who launched them: a once-impromptu gathering of likeminded acoustic musicians that’s been jamming together at Punta Gorda’s Gilchrist Park gazebo for more than 30 years now.
A week after the skies cleared from Hurricane Ian, they returned to the gazebo, as they’ve always done, every Thursday. Some had homes battered by the hurricane, but they came together for the bond of the music.
"It’ll continue, this kind of nucleus of love and music and sharing with each other," said Ken “Kilo” Blevins. "It’s where it’s at.”
Called, variously, the Gilchrist Park Waterfront Music Jam Session, Neo-Beatnik Revolutionary Ensemble and, simply, Guitar Army, its music has spread far and wide.
Punta Gorda musician/poet-songwriter/radio host/attorney Michael Haymans learned to play guitar there at the age of 35.
He would co-write with his friend, John Cole, a classic protest song about the state’s burning of historic Charlotte Harbor fishing shacks.
“Then we wrote some more songs and practiced and performed together until my wife at the time said, ‘You’ve got to find someplace else to practice before I start hating these songs,'" Haymans said. “So Johnny Cole and I, as a matter of finding a place to practice, started the Guitar Army in the early 1990s."
He was an amateur in the ranks.
“Before the Guitar Army, I didn’t know how to string a guitar, how to make a chord, how to listen to other people and figure out how to fit in,” Haymans said.
An open jam like the Guitar Army’s isn’t quite the same as an open mic.
You can jam together all night long if you want. At an open mic, you wait your turn, get two or three songs, and then you’re done. Some players prefer that.
But open mic, jam or gig, all draw on the same pool of local musicians.
Guitar Army regulars, who play solo or all together in the big gazebo circle, now spill out into more other venues than ever.
“That’s why you see so many open mics and live music venues in Punta Gorda — more than in other places,” Haymans said. “I know people who moved to Punta Gorda because of the music scene in the park.”
HOW OPEN MICS WORK
“Typically, the proprietor wants to bring folks in on a certain night,” Haymans said. “So they’ll pay somebody with a sound system to come in and run the show, just like they’d pay an act. But this ‘act’ draws more people by bringing musicians to support one another and buy food and drink while they’re there, and hopefully other people who just want to listen.
“But musicians are akin to sailors. They don’t necessarily spend much money. So, there’s this tension. You might bring in a roomful of people, and they’re all drinking water. What makes an open mic big is that the owner accommodates the musicians and understands that not everybody’s drinking and eating as hard as they might want them to.
“For example, All-Star Sports Grill is spread out enough that you don’t get in each other’s way. There’s music up front that was paid to be there, and there’s the open mic in back. So, you can choose where you want to be.”
And the owner makes money.
“What’s different about an open mic, compared to a restaurant with live music, is that musicians in restaurants know they’re there to do some entertaining and be background. But in open mics, especially the songwriters expect people to pay attention. If you aren’t respectful, you’ll get shushed.”
In most open mics, everyone plays two or three songs, depending on how many sign up. If the list runs out, the emcee fills in before restarting the rotation.
“Typically we ask, ‘Who’s running the sound?’” Haymans said. “Professional musicians, like Danny Beach, work other nights themselves and one night they open their sound system to everybody else, in an open-mic situation.
“They’re bringing not just a sound system but also expertise as managers of people.”
One Tuesday night, Rick Urbani drove all the way down from Brandon, Vermont, for Beach’s All-Star open mic.
“Every time I come to town, I go to one of Danny’s open mics,” he said. “I’ll be playing three songs here with my friend Mike Soukup.”
In two short years in North Port, “Souky” Soukup and his signature pith helmet have become fixtures in the local music scene, solo and at open mics. His first contact was Charlotte Harbor singer/songwriter Beach.
“He told me, no matter how famous you get, you’ve gotta come to my open mics. I’ve become friends with all these people," Soukup said. "This is one of the best open mics around. It’s like a big family.”
Award-winning Port Charlotte bluesman Kevin “Champ” Gruca is there, too, waiting and peering quietly at the crowd from a stool in the corner. They all know who he is.
Gruca plays not only at open mics but also solo at The Twisted Fork, White Elephant and End Zone. The 2019 South West Florida Blues Society Regional International Blues Challenge selected him as winner of the 2019 Solo/Duo Challenge and Best Self-Produced CD, which earned him a spot in the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
But the world of open mics and jams is more about camaraderie than kudos.
“I don’t care that I didn’t win,” Gruca said. “I got to play with the best.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.