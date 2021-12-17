PUNTA GORDA - Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse that delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world in more than 170 countries.
The SW Florida Area of Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child reports collecting more than 21,000 shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, which was held Nov. 15-22.
Debbie Harrington, Punta Gorda drop-off location coordinator at First United Methodist Church, said the local drop-off location collected 1,562 shoebox gifts, which were donated and packed by church members in the area including First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, Deep Creek Community Church, First Christian Church of Punta Gorda, Murdock Christian, First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, Peace River Chapel, Burnt Store Presbyterian, Peace River Baptist, Healers Family Church, Grace Bible Church, First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor, Grace Presbyterian, Calvary Assembly of God, and other community groups such as Marina Shores.
Many shoe boxes were packed and donated by individuals and families.
Any church or organization wanting to participate in the shoebox outreach ministry in 2022, contact Debbie Harrington: debbie2u@comcast.net or call 941-380-0213.
