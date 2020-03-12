Local law enforcement agencies will be conducting a joint DUI enforcement operation this weekend across the state of Florida. Operation Dry Streets is presented and directed by Sheriff Bill Prummell as the Florida Sheriff’s Association Task Force Chair.
“The safety of our citizens and visitors in Charlotte County and throughout the State of Florida is of paramount importance,” Sheriff Prummell said. “I take the guardianship of our residents’ safety very serious.”
The Florida Sheriffs Association, the Florida Police Chiefs Association, and the Florida Highway Patrol will be participating in all 67 counties.
Law enforcement will specifically be identifying impaired drivers on the roadways and highways and taking appropriate action. They will focus on identifying traffic violations, identifying visible signs of impairment, enhancing safety, and spreading community awareness and education.
CCSO urges citizens to not drink and drive. Use a designated driver or make other arrangements for transportation if you imbibe too much.
