Charlotte County residents who have a suspended driver’s licenses due to unpaid court fees have the chance to get their licenses reinstated at a minimal cost this month.

“Operation Green Light” gives the opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, and save up to 40% in fees.

The event will take place beginning Monday through Nov. 20, and will be available virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once outstanding fees have been paid or a payment plan has been established, residents will be eligible to have their driver's license reinstated.

To participate virtually, visit www.charlottecourtpay.com or call 855-796-5772.

You can also participate in-person at either Clerk of Court location: 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; or 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.

