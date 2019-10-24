greenlight

Clerk of Court staff wore green for 'Operation Greenlight' on Oct. 12

PUNTA GORDA — Staff at the Charlotte County Clerk of Court wore green on Oct. 12 for 'Operation Greenlight.'

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Clerk of Court waived the 40% collection fees added onto unpaid court fees after 90 days.

Forty-eight cases were paid, including 37 pulled from collections, with a grand total of $7,673.68 paid. Twenty-eight cases went on a payment plan.

"Operation Green Light was a huge success," Clerk Roger Eaton said. "I would like to thank my amazing Clerks and the Tax Collectors office who helped drivers get back on the road."

The Clerk of Court sent postcards to 1,300 people to let them know about the opportunity, but Eaton said before the event there were close to 15,000 cases where money is currently owed.

The last Operation Green Light in 2015 brought in $12,438.91 for 108 cases.

