The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is participating in Operation Knot Lit, a statewide task force initiative to crack down on boating and driving under the influence during the holiday weekend.

Through July 7, authorities also will look for reckless driving and careless operation of a vessel.

According to a release from CCSO, "Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, and a leading factor in recreational boating accidents."

Task Force Chair Sheriff Bill Prummell said, "The safety of our commuters, by land or sea, is of paramount importance. Our primary goal is to ensure those traveling on land and water are doing so safely." 

The Sheriff's Office reminds residents to choose a designated driver or alternative form of transportation when drinking. 

The AAA Tow to Go program will be operating throughout the holiday weekend. This free ride home is available by calling 1-855-286-9246.

