When Florida voters approved a minimum wage amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot, local shop owners and their workers wondered how this would affect them.
Florida Amendment 2 raises the minimum wage to $10 per hour effective Sept. 30, 2021, and then increases it annually by $1 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour in 2026. It would then revert back to being adjusted annually for inflation. In order to pass, the amendment needed a 60% majority; 60.8% approved Amendment 2.
Amy Dupont, who works the register at the 7-Eleven in Punta Gorda, said that she was not in favor of the amendment's passage because she was on disability and would have to watch her hours and the amount that she would earn. (Persons on disability are allowed to earn up to a certain dollar amount.) Furthermore, Dupont said, she asked, "Must small businesses close unless they raise everything else in the store?"
Her co-worker Alicia Clark said that she feels the amendment might not make a difference.
Strongly opposed to the minimum wage increase is Sue Randall, owner of two local restaurants, the Village Fish Market and La Fiorentina, who said the increase "would destroy a lot of restaurants." She said that the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association was against it. "We pay above industry standards," Randall said, adding that it would cause small business owners to raise their prices.
Like other small businesses in Charlotte County, Randall's restaurants struggled during the pandemic. "It is a miracle we survived," she said. "We had to close our other one (La Fiorentina) because we can't get enough staff. We still need six, seven or eight more people for the Village Fish Market and 20 for La Fiorentina."
Bartender Mike Bechard agreed that the increase would cause prices to go up. "It's going to cripple small businesses; you'll pay $20 for a hamburger and $7 for coffee."
Randall became reflective and said that the minimum wage "goes up automatically anyway — about 50 cents. If people earn more, they might spend more. I don't know."
Miranda Dilena works at the Naples Soap Company in Fishermen's Village. She said she has been going "back and forth on how I feel about it." She said everything might go up (in price) and that Florida is a very expensive state. "I feel bittersweet about it." When queried, Dilena said that she did vote for the amendment.
At Pirate's Ketch at Fishermen's Village, owner Neil Pepper said, "We pay more then minimum wage now." He said that with a $15 minimum wage, "We would have to cut back hours." Pepper, his wife, and two women work in his home decor shop. "The next two years won't affect us," he said, but when the minimum wage goes to $15 he would have to cut back his workers' hours, he said.
Patti Hunt, who is a salesperson at Bella Balsamic in the Village, said she was very happy the amendment passed. "I voted for it," she said, with apparent glee.
Johnson family members own several shops in Fishermen's Village. Bernadette Johnson at her Top End T-shirt shop, said, "I voted against it."
Her daughter Brittany Johnson and Brittany's husband John own Trader Jack's next door. "As a business owner (the wage increase) will make it a lot harder for us, for sure."
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce executive director Teri Ashley said that the Chamber's board does "not take positions lightly," but that it did oppose the amendment. She asked, "Where are businesses going to make up the difference," and she cited that the wage increase could "impact as lot of things" such as prices, benefits and bonuses."
Ashley said that the amendment was looked at from all sides; from the worker's perspective who would have more income and options, to the business owner who would be in a "juggling act" to find ways to make up the wage increase difference.
Jim Wall, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida, said his organization has two customer bases: "We serve big companies and job-seekers." Because of this, Wall was able to give both pros and cons of the issue.
He said that when the minimum wage hits $15, "some would consider that to be a living wage." He said a two-income household earning that would have combined income of $60,000 and hence have more discretionary income. He said that "in these fairly low-income households, most spend their income locally." Wall said that this translates into $128 million being spent in local communities.
The cons are the potential for job losses and if a business has to pay a worker $15 per hour, "are they going to require a higher-skilled employer?" he asked.
Echoing some of what Randall said, Wall said that restaurant businesses "do pay their employees more than $15 in order to retain them." He said that the cost of training an employee is one-third of the worker's annual salary, and that it pays to keep trained workers.
