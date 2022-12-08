featured ‘People haven’t been very nice’ Options discussed for Englewood Beach parking By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An Englewood Beach parking meter kiosk without the metering machine. Beachgoers must pay online or purchase a pass to legally park at the beach.SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — The current methods of paying for parking at Englewood Beach generate about $300,000 annually, according to Tommy Scott, director of community services for Charlotte County.Following complaints from residents about parking apps, Charlotte County commissioners last month asked for alternatives — with one commissioner suggesting they just make parking free.Before commissioners address the issue again in January, Scott updated Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members Wednesday about the options. Scott told the board the commission asked about having a “gated operation,” similar to the Punta Gorda Airport, and for him to present various options.At the November meeting, he provided two options that included engineering and construction, equipment and installation along with other fees.Infrastructure alone would cost $675,000, he told the Advisory Board.He said the “bigger kicker” would be the redesign of Beach Road to prevent stacking of vehicles causing traffic gridlock.Scott also referred to Commissioner Joe Tiseo’s comment at the November meeting, in which Tiseo said he earlier suggested making parking free.“What’s the downside of just doing the app?” Advisory Board Vice Chair Maria Greenberg asked.Scott said the app “is an enforcement challenge” for Charlotte County deputies who are in charge of it.While enforcement is in the hands of the CCSO, Scott’s department is in charge of collecting revenue.“We bought iPads (and) they (deputies) can come in and see who paid.”But due to staffing, that isn’t very feasible, Scott said.Commissioner Ken Doherty, who sits on the Advisory Board representing the County Commission, noted a shortage of 40 deputies, which makes enforcement even more difficult.Greenberg said deputies are busy apprehending criminals and have “bigger fish to fry.”If the beach uses a gated entry, after visitors take their ticket, they wouldn’t be able to get out of the parking lot “until they pay,” Scott said.Board member Kay Tvaroch noted that other area beaches, not far away in Sarasota County on Manasota Key, “are free.”The other beaches along Beach Road north of Englewood Beach are Blind Pass Beach, known as Middle Beach, and Manasota Beach to the north.Doherty said keeping the status quo “makes sense.”“What we have is working,” Scott said. “It’s low-impact.”The price of parking at Englewood Beach is 75 cents an hour for those who use the app.Those who can’t use the app can purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass at any recreation center, the Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Office, or by calling 941-625-7529. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Beach Parking Tommy Scott Ken Doherty Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Drug house busted, three arrested Man killed in crash; stop sign was down Fire breaks out at Sunseeker; quickly extinguished Charlotte County election supervisor Stamoulis resigns Two ‘Peaces’ of paradise
