Englewood Beach parking

An Englewood Beach parking meter kiosk without the metering machine. Beachgoers must pay online or purchase a pass to legally park at the beach.

SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE — The current methods of paying for parking at Englewood Beach generate about $300,000 annually, according to Tommy Scott, director of community services for Charlotte County.

Following complaints from residents about parking apps, Charlotte County commissioners last month asked for alternatives — with one commissioner suggesting they just make parking free.


