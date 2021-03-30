Senior care organizations across Punta Gorda gathered to provide information to the public in a time when families may need resources the most.
The event, held at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association on March 19, drew a small crowd even before the doors opened.
"It feels wonderful to be able to hold this event again," said Amie Conti, senior resource specialist of Chelsea Place Senior Care. "We are here to help people who have been stuck at home and are in need of this information."
Conti stated each of the seven participating businesses are passionate about senior care.
Veteran Services Officer Ivey Winkler attended to provide resources to veterans of behalf of Charlotte County Human Services.
"Florida has continued to provide care for veterans that they may not have known about in other states during the shutdown," Winkler said. "We are trying to help families and veterans become aware of what is available to them."
Senior Care Adviser Valerie Tiffany of Senior Living Selections felt their services have regained momentum since the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine locally.
"Things have picked up quite a bit recently, and we will continue to help seniors make the next transition."
Dennis Leghorn attended to take advantage of the resources to help a family member.
"This is very helpful, even for us just to get our footing," Leghorn said. "We've been in here for 20 minutes and have already learned so much."
Other organizations to participate in the resource fair included SWFL Home Care, Brookdale, National Cremation Society and the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.
