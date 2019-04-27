Seventy-six percent of Charlotte County students say that they do not use alcohol.
This is according to the annual youth substance abuse survey conducted by Drug Free Punta Gorda.
“The perception with teens and adults are way more than that,” said Monica Babcock, program coordinator for Drug Free Punta Gorda. “Social norming is so important, what you believe affects the decisions you make.”
Drug Free Punta Gorda was at Charlotte High School Friday teaching kids facts about alcohol.
First, Babcock asked the students a question about alcohol. If they gave the wrong answer, Babcock explained to them the right answer.
One question that was commonly answered incorrectly: “Who is the No. 1 influence to keep kids from drinking?”
Correct answer? Parents.
Next, the students could compete against a friend in a round of tic-tac-toe, throwing a disc into a hula-hoop. Both participants won prizes, from Drug Free sunglasses to a brain-shaped stress ball that read, “no joke- 21 means 21.”
Students had different ideas in mind when deciding to play.
Senior Chris Pappas said, “It looked fun— it looked like something to do before lunch.”
His tic-tac-toe partner, Nico Creola had other motivations in mind, “I saw food,” he said.
Senior Hailey Goeki said, “we play the games every time we see them.”
Her tic-tac-toe partner, Jonqueile Carlson, said she noticed the posters with alcohol facts on them around the hallways and wanted to see if she was paying attention or not.
All students said they learned something from the facts on which they were quizzed.
Babcock said most of the time students have reported getting alcohol from home. “It’s accessible in the home, and they’re helping themselves from older relatives or siblings.”
Project Graduation partnered with Drug Free Punta Gorda to inform students about an alcohol-free alternative to celebrating graduation. About 2,000 flyers lined lunch trays with information about the event.
Project graduation follows graduation from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the Charlotte High Gym. There will be a tarot card reader, jousting, airbrush tattoos, DJ, a hypnotist, coffee bar, canvas painting, video games, casino, and more. Students will have the chance to win prizes including: TVs, dorm refrigerators, microwaves, computers, coffee machines, and more.
The event flyer touted there will be $25,000 worth of fun and entertainment, and every senior will win some sort of prize.
Charlotte High School prom is next Saturday, May 4. Graduation will take place May 23 at the Lee Civic Center.
