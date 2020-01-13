PORT CHARLOTTE — An Orlando man was arrested for a violent sexual battery allegedly committed on his birthday in December, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
Damian Meeks, 44, of Orlando, was charged Friday with sexual battery with great force and false imprisonment of an adult in Charlotte County. He was also charged with absconding from his probation in Orange County.
Meeks, a sexual offender, was previously convicted of sexual battery with violence in 1992 and spent 11 years in prison, according to an arrest affidavit. He was then transferred to the Jimmy Rice Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia for a term of 13 years.
In 2016, he was released on 15 years of probation.
On Dec. 17, a female victim began talking to Meeks at All Star Sports Bar and Grill when she was there with two friends. Meeks reportedly introduced himself only as "Ken."
The group decided to take their party to a house in North Port. When the victim decided to go home several hours later, she agreed to give a ride to "Ken" and another friend. She intended to drop them both back at the All Star Bar. When they got there, Meeks moved from the rear seat to the passenger side, according to the affidavit.
The victim agreed to give him a ride, but instead of giving an address, he gave her directions, eventually leading to a driveway across the street from the wooded area of Kiwanis Park.
Then, he began striking her and took the keys from the ignition, according to the affidavit. She locked the door when he stepped outside, but didn't get the window rolled up before he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pulled her out of the car. He knocked her cell phone out of her hand and dragged her into the woods.
In the woods, Meeks knocked the victim to the ground multiple times and attempted to rape her, according to the affidavit. When he was unable to, he allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act.
The victim screamed and tried to run away several times, but was caught and beaten each time, she told investigators. She did manage to pull items out of his pockets to leave a trail of evidence.
Finally, Meeks ordered the victim to drive him to her house. He handed her underwear back, but she wadded them up and threw them into the bush.
When the victim told her boyfriend what happened, he went back to the wooded area, where he found her phone and items believed to belong to Meeks, including a tan baseball cap, a pack of Cigarettes, a bottle of Visine, a phone charger, and a black cell phone.
The victim reportedly had dirt, leaves and debris on her legs and back, cuts and abrasions on her leg, and a bruise on her face.
Detectives found additional evidence in the woods, including the victim's underwear.
Meeks told investigators he'd been drinking a lot of tequila and beer on the night of the incident because it was his birthday. He initially claimed to have blacked out when they left the bar until they arrived at the victim's home in the morning.
A detective mentioned how unusual it was for Meeks to forget the only section of the night in which he'd been accused of sexual battery. As the detective presented evidence to Meeks, "he began to suddenly remember the details," according to the affidavit and admitted the items found in the woods were his.
Ultimately, he claimed he had "consensual" sex with the victim in the woods. The investigator wrote, "His claim to 'not remember' certain aspects of the evening, while recalling in dramatic detail, other items, does not seem feasible or honest."
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
