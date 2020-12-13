Our most-read story this week just tears at my heart.
We had written a few weeks ago about an 18-year-old from Englewood who had died on I-75. Then we learned more about him and wrote about his impact on the community.
That story was read and shared tens of thousands of times.
The article is about Spencer Stephens, who was a Lemon Bay High School theater student, community volunteer, member of the Manta Band and the school’s 2019 Homecoming King.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, just after 8:30 p.m., there had been a crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Palmetto, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Stephens was outside his vehicle and trying to cross the interstate when he was struck by a pickup whose driver was trying to avoid the backed-up traffic.
The driver didn’t see Stephens, the report states.
The in-depth story we wrote talks about Stephens' life, including the fact that he is one of those students who had his senior year of high school cut short by COVID-19.
There are so many amazing aspects of this teen. To learn more about him, visit:
Our second most-read story is one that I hope will eventually disappear off our list:
Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida
Won't it be wonderful when this article is no longer in the Top Five?
Normally, this is the most-read article of week, and it more or less has been in the honorary #1 spot since March. But because the state Department of Health does not have a set time for posting the latest numbers any more, we sometimes don't have an update until late at night.
Because of this, most people are asleep when we send out the latest update on our Breaking News e-mail. (And if it's really late, I don't even bother sending out an alert.)
As the vaccines roll out over the next few months, seeing this drop out of the Top Five will be a wonderful moment. And then there will come a time when there is not even a need to post it any more.
If you want to get the daily COVID-19 update, you can sign up for "Breaking News" (for free) at:
Lien tracking company advertises $18M in liens against Sunseeker
We have found that if we put a new story online about Sunseeker, that story generally finishes in the Top Five. Everybody seems to know Sunseeker by the giant cranes next to the unfinished development on Tamiami Trail near Punta Gorda.
This past week, we published a story that there are $18.3 million in liens on the resort property, according to a company that sells lien-filing software.
But Allegiant Travel Co., which owns Sunseeker, told The Daily Sun that it has paid all of its contractor obligations and any outstanding liens are against subcontractors.
“These types of filings are typical when a construction project is closed out or suspended, as suppliers look to protect their payment interests,” said Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey.
I still have this gut feeling that when the vaccines arrive and things return to normal, Allegiant is going to kick back into high gear and finish Sunseeker.
If you would like to read the entire story and get more details on the liens, visit:
Father left overwhelmed after fiancé dies in crash
This is yet another story that is tough to write about. Last week, we wrote an initial story about an accident on River Road in which an Englewood woman died.
Then a few days later, we learned more about her.
Her name is Cortney Nicole Kauffman, and she is the mother of two children.
Her fiancé, Jeff Jones, spoke with The Daily Sun and said he had to tell their two kids that mommy was in heaven.
“They picked her flowers and looked up to the sky and said, 'We picked flowers for you and we love you,' ” Jones said. “It about killed me, but made me happy at the same time. I just don’t know what I’m going to do. All of a sudden, I’m a single father.”
As a single father myself, my heart hurts for this man. If nothing else, it felt right that we as a newspaper were able to tell the world a little bit more about this amazing woman.
If you have not read the full story yet, you can see it at:
Englewood's Mac Horton dies
We lost a great community leader last week.
Mac V. Horton was fondly remembered. He was a man who, in his lifetime, managed to be a member of the Charlotte County School Board, a member of the Charlotte County Commission and also the county's Supervisor of Elections.
His granddaughter, Addison Mackenzie, wrote about him on Facebook.
"He was a hard working social butterfly who cooked a meannnn steak or a rack of ribs," she wrote. "I pray you’re free from pain now and you are reunited with so many of your brothers and sisters."
If you do not know a lot about Mr. Horton and how he helped lead the community, you can read the full story at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.