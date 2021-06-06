As you can guess, everybody here at work knows that I write this column. Well, all last week, all I heard was, "I bet the Cheddars story is number 1." Or, "Hey, Ron, the Cheddars story will take the top spot."
And, well, they were right.
A story we ran about a Cheddar's restaurant opening in the former TGI Friday’s site at 18600 Veterans Blvd. in Port Charlotte was the most-read article of the past week.
There is a reason why so many of my co-workers were guessing this would be the #1 story. Our readers have a history of loving food stories, especially ones about new restaurants in the area.
I don't know anything about Cheddar's but Mashed.com states that more than 90 percent of Cheddar's food is cooked from scratch. As far as what type of food the restaurant serves, our food columnist, Sue Wade, learned that the eatery is best known for scratch-made comfort-food staples like honey-butter croissants, chicken pot pie, hand-battered chicken tenders and in-house-smoked baby back ribs.
If you would like to learn more about this new, tasty eatery coming to the area, visit:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five.
#2: Video shows Charlotte prison guards beating inmate
This is a disturbing story -- and the video makes it even more disturbing.
Somebody leaked to the Miami Herald video of what appears to be Charlotte Correctional Institution guards beating a Miami prisoner so badly his blood smeared the walls.
Apparently, Michel Hernandez, 37, had attacked guards at a Miami-Dade prison. Experts hired by the Miami Herald to evaluate the video speculated that the Charlotte guards were part of a "welcoming committee" to greet inmates accused of attacking other guards.
Neither The Daily Sun nor the Miami Herald were allowed to interview the inmate -- but we're going to keep trying.
To read the whole story, and to view the video, visit:
#3: Builder nailed with $4,000 fine, had cleared North Port land missing permits
Because we are living in quite literally one of the fastest growing areas in the United States, we are familiar with builders, developers and those who clear land. Rarely do we hear about such people being fined.
Last week, though, North Port fined Florida builder D.R. Horton $4,000 for clearing residential properties of trees, shrubs — possibly tortoise burrows and animal habitat — without every permit issued. According to the city, when the arborist showed up to give approval of what trees could be cleared, there were none left.
The article points out that the same developer will have to face North Port again in June for more land that the developer is accused of clearing without the proper permits.
To learn how the developer says this happened, and how gopher tortoise holes come into play, read:
#4: Englewood man finds partially exploded 'device' still smoking in mailbox
If you haven't seen the photo with this story, make sure to click on the link below and take a gander. If I opened my mailbox and saw this contraption still smoking inside, I would very much be alarmed.
This happened to an Englewood man. He thought he had heard gunshots outside his home. When we went outside, he found a partially exploded bomb in his mailbox. He called police, and the bomb was taken away to be examined.
Nobody was hurt. But that still had to be scary. To read the whole story and view the photo, visit:
#5: Crew breaks gas line in Englewood
Sometimes news doesn't have to be big to make our Top Five. We will see this happen when thousands of motorists are affected by some sort of incident.
That's what happened in this case. A crew broke a gas line in Englewood and traffic had to be diverted from the busy intersection of State Road 776, Placida Road and Pine Street. Further, the Palm Plaza shopping center was blocked.
That's a lot of people who were affected. To see the photo and read the details, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
