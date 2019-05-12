It’s a tight race for bills to prevail in the Florida Legislature.
About 6% of all proposed bills from this year’s legislative session are headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. And of 1,861 bills filed excluding local appropriations projects, state lawmakers passed about 10%, according to news reports.
“There’s nothing that comes out of Tallahassee that’s perfect,” said State Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte). “This year we did a lot of fantastic policy ... We are taking the first steps.”
After almost 103 hours in session, more than 3,400 bills were filed, including a combined 143 sponsored by Grant, Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) and Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota).
By Friday, DeSantis had signed at least 25 bills so far.
Local state lawmakers made strides in red tide mitigation research, funding $3 million toward these efforts annually for six years. Funds and legislation also went to protecting residents of southwest Florida from hurricanes, enforcing federal immigration laws and developing the economy.
Here are some of the other bills pushed by our lawmakers that survived this year.
State Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte)
With an unusually persistent bout of red tide last summer, local legislators hope to alleviate the problem in the future.
The Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative, which was sponsored by Grant in the House of Representatives and Gruters in the Senate, establishes an independent effort among researchers to develop prevention, control and mitigation technologies to address the impacts of red tide. The efforts include a partnership between the Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) Research Institute and Mote Marine Laboratory.
Each year, Mote and FWC will receive $3 million for six years until the 2024-2025 fiscal year to carry out these efforts.
“We know we can’t prevent red tide,” Grant said. “(But) what do we do to prevent it from killing fish or hurting people’s lungs?”
The bill was approved April 30 with an almost unanimous vote in the Senate.
Grant also sought additional funding to help Charlotte County’s at-risk youth.
A small part of the $3.3 billion budget for Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) went to Community Action Treatment (CAT) teams in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, which will provide mental health and substance abuse services to youth aged 11 to 21. Services include in-home therapy and crisis intervention.
Each CAT team, including the one at Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, will receive $750,000.
The state’s budget also included $8 million for a hurricane shelter at Babcock Ranch that would double as a field house. An appropriations project request for that was sponsored by Grant.
If approved, the Southwest Florida Regional Emergency Shelter would be the first one in the area to meet shelter criteria from the Red Cross, which the state uses in deeming these structures safe for people during a storm.
State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)
Buchanan’s main concerns this legislative session were children, education and the environment.
Along with co-sponsoring Grant’s red tide mitigation bill, he also appropriated $1 million from the budget to fund the Sarasota County Dona Bay Watershed Restoration project.
“Water quality is everything to Florida,” Buchanan said. “Clean water is what drives our tourism, agriculture and natural beauty that we all benefit from in Florida.”
Buchanan also spearheaded a bill that outlined goals for caregivers with DCF.
The Caregivers for Children in Out-of-Home Care bill said DCF would give clear explanations to a caregiver on what their role is, provide training and support, and fully disclose all relevant information regarding the child and their background.
Florida has more than 23,000 children in out-of-home care, according to DCF, with 570 of those in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“Caregivers will know exactly what to anticipate in working with DCF towards the betterment of the child,” Buchanan said, with the bill having “a wide impact in solidifying the confidence of those who bring a child into their homes.”
Parts of Buchanan’s Educational Facilities bill were added to a much larger bill, the K-12 Education bill, which was created by the Appropriations and Education committees.
Buchanan’s contribution will require the Office of Economic and Demographic Research (OEDR) to annually adjust the cost-per-student station limits to “reflect actual construction costs,” the bill states.
State Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)
One bill was inspired by a kindergartner, named Carly.
Albritton met Carly when she was an infant. A couple at his church was fostering Carly, but then she kept flip-flopping between living with her mother and the couple.
“She started getting really confused on who mom was,” Albritton said. “Clearly there were failures in the system.”
Albritton worked with Alan Abramowitz, the executive director of the state’s Guardian Ad Litem office, which speaks on behalf of children who have experienced abuse, abandonment and neglect.
The Child Welfare bill, which was sponsored by Albritton, requires everyone who is involved with the child, from the case worker to the parents, to exchange contact information so everyone can reach each other.
“It just solidifies the circle of friends in the best interest of the child to have reunification for the child,” Albritton said.
Albritton also implemented policy that cleared up language regarding prescriptions.
In last year’s session, the Controlled Substances bill was signed into law. This, among other requirements, limited physicians to prescribing a certain amount of opioids for acute pain. Doctors and prescribers were also required to check the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program each time they dispensed the drug.
The bill did remove these requirements for someone with a terminal condition, Albritton said, however there was an oversight: Doctors had to check the program for hospice patients.
“Many times these hospice doctors could have a hundred patients,” Albritton said. “If they have to spend 15 or 20 minutes per patient on the (prescription drug monitoring program), there is an absolute likelihood that they could have an end-of-life patient that does not get their medication on-time just because of time constraints.”
His Prescription Drug Monitoring Program bill was substituted for a similar House bill, which was enrolled May 3.
State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
Three of Gruters’ five priorities made it to the governor’s desk this year.
First was his Federal Immigration Enforcement bill, which, if signed, would require law enforcement to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport anyone who is in custody and is also living in the United States without legal permission.
“It’s about keeping the public safe,” Gruters said. “It was a huge, huge win.”
The bill was passed in the Senate with a 68 to 45 vote May 2.
“That bill was widely misunderstood,” Albritton added, who co-sponsored the bill. “The idea here is to get rid of illegal criminals.”
The bill also prohibits sanctuary policies statewide.
If signed, the law will take effect Oct. 1, and current sanctuary policies must be repealed within 90 days.
His second priority was the Public Utility Storm Protection Plans bill, which requires public utilities to submit a storm protection plan, and “hopefully,” Gruters said, “the ability for utility companies to repair these (power) lines.”
“We lose a billion dollars a day when a third of our state is out of power,” Gruters said. “And the sick, the elderly, it’s those guys that pay if we don’t have the power.”
Gruters also sponsored the Senate version of the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative bill, which was his third priority that will make it to DeSantis’ desk.
“Everyone knows how hard we were hit,” he said. “That’s the bill I’m proudest about passing.”
