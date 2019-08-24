By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — What are the big issues for you in the community, and in the state?
On Oct. 8, you’ll have a chance to be heard with this year’s annual Charlotte County Delegation Meeting, slated for 8-11 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda.
“Our local delegation meeting allows our community to express their thoughts with all three Charlotte County legislators at once,” said State Rep. Michael Grant. “Rather than fight through the noise of state and national headlines, our neighbors can directly share their ideas on what is most important to them. I look forward to working together on local priorities.”
The public meeting brings together Grant, House District 75, Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23, and Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26, to discuss items for the 2020 Legislative Session.
A public hearing is also planned on local bills and other issues of public interest.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, for inclusion on the agenda, according to a press release.
Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing (by fax, email or U.S. mail) at Grant’s office by deadline.
For more information, contact Rep. Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
