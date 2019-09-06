By ANNE EASKER
It was a short trip for Charlotte County Fire & EMS members who headed to Miami Monday as part of a Lee County strike team to aid in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
CCFEMS sent its technical rescue group as part of a fire engine strike team. Six personnel made the trip, prepared for a 10 day deployment with Tech-12, Hazmat-12, a trailer, and an SUV.
When Dorian turned north away from Florida, the team was sent back Wednesday.
“There wasn’t enough to do in the area so they sent everybody home,” said Fire & EMS Spokesman Todd Dunn. “It’s kind of just good practice, I guess. They try to stay ready. The chief wants everybody to be able to go in a couple of hours.”
The entire Special Operations team is always ready to respond to any emergency in the area, Dunn said. The rest of the county had a similar experience as the Emergency Operations Center went into a partial activation in preparation for the storm, but quickly returned to normal.
