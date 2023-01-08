For the last 12 months, Adams Publishing Group’s journalists from across the country have been collecting local grocery price data and hearing from consumers in their communities as well as economists on how to navigate the high tide of inflation and when the price pressures might subside.

Here are some of their stories.


Jason Jackson

Like other consumers, Jason Jackson (pictured with his son) in Greenville, North Carolina has been shocked at the supermarket by high prices for items such as eggs. He's paying a lot more attention to food costs.

Pascale Small

Pascale Small, who lives in Maryland southeast of Washington D.C., said her family has increased its use of coupons, deferred some travel and changed some spending habits because of high inflation.
Coleen Weeks inflation story

Coleen Weeks, in southern Oregon, said she’s adopted a number of lessons from her mother on spending and frugality. Those include making Christmas and holiday gifts, growing some of her own food and shopping at multiple stores for the best prices. Some of those lessons stem from the Great Depression.
Sterling and Renee Johnson

In Idaho, Sterling and Renee Johnson said they try to shop at warehouses and discount groceries to save money. But the couple also said they spent more on gifts this past Christmas holiday season, especially on their grandchildren, because of inflation. 
