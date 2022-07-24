PUNTA GORDA — The trial for a woman accused of homicide by facilitating an overdose has been delayed after the defendant’s attorney withdrew from the case.
Lacey Shaver, 33, is facing a charge of first-degree murder resulting from distribution of illegal drugs in connection to the overdose death of a Charlotte County woman in 2020.
The charge represented the first time someone was charged with that statute in Charlotte County, as law enforcement officials noted at the time.
Shaver, a Venice resident, had originally been scheduled to proceed to trial on that charge on Monday.
In May, however, Shaver’s attorney Kevin Shirley filed a motion to be removed as her defense counsel in the case.
According to the motion, Shaver has failed to pay Shirley a previously agreed upon fee for his legal services. He also noted that Shaver had previously written a letter to the court stating that she did not agree with him on “several aspects of her case.”
The motion was granted in early June. Shortly afterward, the State Attorney’s Office filed their own motion to remove the case from the court’s trial schedule, which the court also granted.
Shaver, who is incarcerated at Charlotte County Jail, was later approved as an indigent defendant and was assigned Public Defender Toby Oonk as her defense counsel.
The case is due to return to the case management stage, with a conference for future developments currently schedule for Oct. 27.
The charges against Shaver stem from a reported overdose death at a boatyard in Punta Gorda from July 2020. Deputies found Erin Clevenger dead at the scene; she was 31.
Her death was later determined to have been caused by an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
An investigation into the woman’s death eventually led deputies to arrest Shaver, who authorities believed supplied Clevenger with the narcotics and left the area after the latter slumped over.
When they made contact with her, Shaver told deputies that she stepped away to take a phone call and get some ice. She also insisted that Clevenger “begged” her for the drugs.
Shaver is also facing two counts each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park and two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.
A similar criminal charge was filed against Cassidy Michelle Wright, 25, in DeSoto County for the overdosing death of a 46-year-old man. She later entered a plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office and was sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter.
