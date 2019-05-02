Four people were arrested after a search warrant was carried out at a Port Charlotte residence Wednesday afternoon related to two overdose calls, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Detectives identified a home on the 21300 block of Glendale Avenue as the source of illegal narcotics that led to the overdose calls on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and drug paraphernalia were all seized from the home, the news release stated.

The suspects are:

  • Jeremy Peters, 31. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christopher Tenor, 18. Charges: possession of fentanyl, possession of dab oil, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sean Orawe, 25. Charges: possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Crystal Clark, 30. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Information about drugs or dealers can be submitted online at www.ccso.org or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

