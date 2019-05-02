Four people were arrested after a search warrant was carried out at a Port Charlotte residence Wednesday afternoon related to two overdose calls, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives identified a home on the 21300 block of Glendale Avenue as the source of illegal narcotics that led to the overdose calls on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to a press release.
Methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and drug paraphernalia were all seized from the home, the news release stated.
The suspects are:
- Jeremy Peters, 31. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Tenor, 18. Charges: possession of fentanyl, possession of dab oil, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sean Orawe, 25. Charges: possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Crystal Clark, 30. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Information about drugs or dealers can be submitted online at www.ccso.org or the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.