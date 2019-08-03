ARCADIA — The arrival of the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Charley this month won’t mean the storm’s costly consequences are over for DeSoto County.
Charley-related financial trouble reappeared late last year with enough severity to bring a measure of panic to county government, DeSoto officials say.
At issue was $1.1 million that federal and state disaster recovery officials insist DeSoto County owes for over-payments for post-Charley help. The repayment demand came near the end of 2018 after county officials sought help recovering from Hurricane Irma’s September 2017 destruction.
Since then, there have been no signs of slackening in the state’s insistence on repayment. “Our appeals are exhausted,” DeSoto County administrator Mandy Hines said.
Lawyers specializing in disaster recovery and other recovery-assistance professionals have reviewed 10 years of paperwork on the issue. The verdict: The money went toward recovery work ineligible for reimbursement.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management “has been fair and is trying to work out something that works for both entities,” Hines conceded. “We are willing to do what we can without this being an additional burden for taxpayers."
This year’s budget has $100,000 earmarked to whittle the debt, according to Hines.
“These payments are designed as a show of good faith” by the county, she noted.
Adjusting the budget to accommodate the payment demands “is a big deal to us,” Hines said. Fears that the state would require full repayment of the $1.1 million before releasing money to help recover from Irma “created a panic here,” Hines said.
DeSoto pleaded with the state not to make a full immediate offset, she said, warning the recovery officials, “You are killing us.”
Division of Emergency Management officials did not respond to requests for comment.
The money at issue originated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, with distribution made by the state disaster recovery office. Hence, it has become the state’s responsibility to handle the collections. The state agency could face repercussions from FEMA should it neglect to retrieve the overpayments, county officials say.
The agency initially withheld post-Irma assistance. Objections led to reinstatement of the money and reopening of a disaster-recovery pipeline. Under disaster assistance rules, the county has the recovery work done and seeks reimbursement from FEMA through funds administered by the state agency. Reimbursements have been slow but fair, according to Hines. The county expects to spend $3.1 million on Irma recovery.
“So far, we’ve got back about $1.1 million and expect to get the rest in the next year or two,” Hines said.
There’s still no certainty, however, that the debt won’t impede future repayments of the county’s Irma expenses, Hines said. “We’re in a waiting pattern.”
DeSoto isn't Florida's only county left holding the bag from Charley's work, which lasted Aug. 9-15, 2014. Charlotte, Lee and others are disputing overpayment claims. But DeSoto's administrator fears withholding for a recent disaster to offset payments for previous disasters would create “a dangerous precedent.”
Much of the recovery money has gone for debris removal and repairing roads and washed-out culverts, including several large culverts that run below roadways. Hines said the county also has spent money to repair sidewalks and public boat ramps.
Meanwhile, city of Arcadia officials are having an easier time with the Florida Division of Emergency Management on reimbursement. In the two years since Irma, Arcadia has spent about $1.3 million repairing city-maintained property, including roadways, sidewalks and culverts.
“We won’t get every dollar back,” said Terry Stewart, city administrator. “We will probably get back somewhere around $900,000,” much of which has been refunded, a rarity in speed for interagency transactions.
FEMA and the state pay a different reimbursement percentage for each category of work, according to Beth Carsten, Arcadia's finance director. For instance, for debris removal, the state pays 12.5 percent of the costs, FEMA 75 percent and the city the remainder.
Arcadia also had damage to the roof of its airport terminal building, the roofs of buildings at the sewage treatment plant, and to underground water mains. Damage also included street manhole covers.
“The big thing is the debris removal from yards,” Carsten said of recovery expenses.
