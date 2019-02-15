By the time Charlotte schools start receiving referendum dollars, some of the committee members tasked with overseeing the spending of those dollars may be on their way out.
As it stands now, some of the 11 members’ terms would expire in November. However, the district is not slated to start receiving funds until the middle to end of November.
Some committee members raised concerns at Monday night’s meeting — the committee’s first — that they would be giving up their seat, just as they started to get the hang of things.
Many organizations are represented on a rotating basis. For the area chambers of commerce, the seat will go to another chamber; for the school advisory councils from the elementary to high school level, the seat will go to another school.
“My only concern was it’s hard to have institutional knowledge when you change too many people too quickly,” said Zachary Extejt, representative for the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
“I served on a lot of different boards, the knowledge of a board is sometimes helpful of people who have been there a while. It’s a brand new board, it’s going to take us a minute to figure everything out,” he said.
The referendum is estimated to bring in $17 million to the district for operating costs each year. Homeowners can expect to pay $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of their property. The school board has said they would spent those dollars on competitive salaries for teachers and staff, 30 minutes additional instruction time, and student success initiatives.
The committee exists to ensure they do just that.
There are currently only three organizations that could keep their representative on the committee for longer than one year, because they don’t have to rotate to a different location, the Charlotte County Support Personnel Association, the Charlotte Florida Education Association, and the Economic Development Partnership.
“I think there is an importance to keeping members on the oversight committee for at least two years,” said Renee Wiley, representative for CFEA. “This allows for understanding the responsibilities and the history of the group.”
Wiley added that some groups may wish to rotate sooner, because of the number of groups they represent. CFEA is set to have a discussion in upcoming weeks about the terms of their representation.
School Board Chairman Bob Segur said it will be up to the committee to decide how the institutional knowledge is passed on to the next representative within their organization.
Discussion over terms for the oversight committee continued at the School Board workshop the next day.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio said he doesn’t know if the current term limitations for this committee would serve the board best, suggesting the term be at least a year, which would expand their term until February 2020.
“I don’t think we can control that we might have a brand new committee every year,” said School Board member Ian Vincent. “If we do, we do.”
Vincent added that he thinks the board would have a hard time getting people to agree to serve four-year terms.
As the committee operates under the Sunshine Law, meetings are open to the public. Minutes will be available after each meeting and accessible online.
The committee’s next meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at the district office in Port Charlotte.
