A barred owl half-hidden behind a live oak branch in rural DeSoto County. Barred owls are very well-camouflaged and are heard far more often than seen. Their unmistakable "Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?" call can be heard for long distances at night and sometimes on overcast days.

 Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive
