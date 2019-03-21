A section of the Kiwanis Park Playground is closed due to barred owls nesting in the area.
Charlotte County is cautioning the public to be aware of their surroundings, and avoid getting too close to the owl’s nest because they might attack people who get too curious. Signs will be posted around the area as a reminder.
A resident filed a report via the county’s app on Sunday evening, which was investigated Tuesday.
Jason Thompson, Senior Environmental Lands Manager for the county’s Parks and Natural Resources department, said the nest’s occupants are a pair of barred owls that have raised two chicks.
Thompson said the owls, which have taken up residence in the park for the past few years, are quite defensive this year.
“I believe this defensive behavior is in reaction to one owlet leaving the nest and many visitors being in close proximity attempting to get photos,” Thompson said. “I observed the second owlet out of the nest cavity and believe it will likely attempt first flight within a few days.”
The playground is in Port Charlotte at 501 Donora St.
No decision has been made on the extent of the playground closure. The area where the birds are nesting is currently closed off by caution tape. A sign nearby reads, “Caution: Nesting Birds May Attack!”
Cara Brown, rehab specialist with the Peace River Wildlife Center, said the birds are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The act says that once the birds choose a location for their nest, then start building their nest or have eggs or chicks, they can’t be moved.
Brown said that once birds have chosen a location for their nest, they seem to be dedicated to that location. These birds have chosen the park for their nests for at least two years.
“It’s kind of a nice thing the park is closing it off,” she said. “It’s a nice thing they’re protected.”
County spokesperson Brian Gleason said, “The danger to the public is the possibility of the male or female owl swooping at people it considers threats to its hatchling(s).”
Gleason said as barred owl chicks do not start to fly until around six weeks of age, people will need to exercise caution around that time.
Brown explained that the incubation period for their eggs range from 28 to 33 days. The young typically will stay in their nest about 42 days before going up into the trees.
The county holds a “Nature in Your Neighborhood” series, where they teach the public about native wildlife, and how to avoid unwanted interactions with them. Previous topics have included alligators, bald eagles and snakes. Future lectures will cover scrub jays, gopher tortoises, sea turtles and shorebirds.
“Guess we’ll have to add owls and hawks,” Gleason said.
“It’s really important that folks don’t go out there sightseeing and get attacked,” he added.
