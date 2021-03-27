Oysters help clean Charlotte Harbor

PLACIDA — Charlotte Harbor’s water quality, marine fisheries and recreational angling are now benefiting from an oyster reef restoration project that has been three years in the making.
Coastal Conservation Association Florida collected more than 70 tons of oyster shells and returned 25 tons back to the water through their Oyster Recycling Program in 2020. They have since deployed two more dump truck loads of recycled oyster shells; this time, in Turtle Bay in Charlotte Harbor.
The project required location research and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and additional partners.
According to CCA Florida, the federal pre-permitted location allowed for more material to be deployed at the Turtle Bay site. The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and Lee Reefs since planned to deploy fossilized shells to serve as a host structure for new oyster growth, creating a foundation for new oyster reefs to form.
By replacing dried oyster reefs with recycled oyster shells, organizations like CCA Florida are able to rebuild what was lost to over-harvesting and degraded water quality.
Oyster reefs filter pollutants, reduce turbidity and create habitat for a variety of marine species.
CCA Florida Chief Operating Officer Adam Miller found himself tied to the Turtle Bay oyster reef restoration project with concern for the future of our sea life.
“With all the water quality issues Charlotte Harbor is facing, it is important to partner together and do what we can to help restore the water quality, seagrasses and marine life,” said Miller.
With that said, it took around three years to get the local project off the ground. With a natural delay in the permitting process, CCA Florida was patient, and scouted the right spot to drop 20 tons of recycled oyster shells, next to a dried oyster bed in Turtle Bay.
CCA Florida partnered with Ingman Marine, Abbott Construction, Lee Reefs, SCCF, Capt. Jay Withers, Placida Point LLC, Clermont Oyster Bar and Lake County Solid Waste Division to make it possible.
“It is critical to come together and pool our resources in an effort to tackle larger areas in need of restoration,” CCA Florida’s Director of Habitat and Environmental Restoration Frank Gidus said. “With an estimated 85% loss of oyster reefs worldwide, efforts for restoration must be made a priority all around the state.”
Abbott Construction donated their time by hauling the dried-out oyster shells from CCA Florida’s Oyster Recycling Program at the Lake County Landfill in Astatula to a staging area in Placida. The recycled shells were donated by the Clermont Oyster Bar.
On March 23, The Daily Sun was able to climb aboard a pontoon, driven by General Manager Michael Brimer of Ingman Marine and president of CCA’s chapter in Charlotte County, and see the project.
On board was Michael Campbell, Southwest Florida marine biologist, Marine Project Manager of Lee County and mastermind behind the shell drop, and Miller.
“We’re putting the shells in the middle, there,” said Campbell, pointing to a spot next to the dried oyster bed in a few feet of saltwater. “This is the perfect spot to do this.”
The shells were carried across the harbor on a barge to Turtle Bay, where all 20 tons were set in the water in mounds to create a new reef foundation that would allow fish to mingle through.
Brimer estimated without Abbott Construction’s donated time, he imagined the haul alone would have cost them close to $10,000.
During the drop, Brimer also stated this kind of project helps filter nitrogen and fertilizers from the ocean and diminishes red tide.
“Our waters benefit especially from oyster shells because it is going to bring in more oysters. This will actually turn into a living reef,” said Brimer. “Historically, Charlotte Harbor had a ton of oyster beds. Since the turn of the century, they’ve been depleted or ravished by people who pick oysters but don’t replace the shell. Without continuing the cycle, these reefs just go away.”
When the water cleared, the crew was hopeful for the future of the new reef.
Now that the oyster shells have been successfully placed, Campbell plans to spend the next two to three years researching the effects of the replenished oyster reef and adding mangroves. Campbell and partners will study the effects by multiplying the number of oysters per square foot with the 25 gallons of water each oyster will filter in a day.
“Because it was hard to get a permit for this specific location, this could lead us to more opportunities if we show the positive impact it creates over the next few years,” said Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.