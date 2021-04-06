The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is dropping from week to week in Charlotte County while the number of fully vaccinated people is going up.
There’s not the same crush of people going for their shots now that 81% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated locally, Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday at his weekly pandemic update, this one on Facebook Live. The percent of people vaccinated age 50 and over is now at about 66%, Pepe said.
Last week, the age for those eligible to receive a vaccine dropped to 40. This week, the age is 16 for the Pfizer shot, and 18 for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
“We’re not seeing that tidal wave that we saw before,” Pepe said, “and that’s a good thing ... We’ve opened up so many more channels for vaccinating, the sense of urgency isn’t there like it was before.”
People on the state waiting list are getting calls back within a week or a few days, Pepe said.
The supply of vaccine is holding steady, Pepe said, with the county getting about 7,000 doses a week, and many more going to area pharmacies and medical clinics.
While vaccinations numbers rise, so are infection cases in Charlotte County as well as nationally.
“The challenge that we’re seeing right now we’re seeing a lot more cases in our 30, 40, and 50 year olds,” Pepe said. “That’s showing is that there’s a lot more household spread.”
Health officials will be monitoring cases now that the Easter holiday has passed, Pepe said.
While cases are rising, Pepe said, the county is in better shape than in December when a vaccine was first released in very limited numbers.
Eighty-eight people died of COVID-19 in December in Charlotte County, Pepe said. The number dropped to 52 in January and 11 in February. He attributed this drop to the number of elders who have been vaccinated in a county with an exceptionally high proportion of retirees.
Pepe said there had been no loss of life in the county in the last 30 days, however, a daily report on fatalities compiled by a local epidemiologist showed two in the last week. The state database does not include deaths in March, but the local report showed 27.
The state Department of Health did not respond to requests for explanations from The Daily Sun. Local epidemiologist Jim Colliver said the state could be making corrections after receiving updated information.
As for vaccinations, Pepe said he is hopeful that some of the county’s youngest adults will be more willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 than they have been willing for urgent flu vaccinations. He cited a recent national survey by the Kaiser Family Health Foundation showing a much larger number of people aged 18-24 willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine than people ages 25-34. In many regions, these young adults are the most likely to spread COVID-19 to people who are older with more health complications.
The age of hospitalized people is dropping in Charlotte County, Pepe said. In the last week, three people were hospitalized and they were between 45 and 64, he said. All had health conditions making them vulnerable.
Hospitalizations are rising in parts of the country, such as in Michigan, where middle-aged adults are now the typical COVID-19 patient. The fear with current spread is that genetic variants resistant to current vaccines will take hold.
The United Kingdom variant has been found in Charlotte County, Pepe said, with 20 cases found with sampling by the state and local government. Not every test is analyzed for genetic variants, so the 20 cases are just an indicator. Pepe said the local health department office is trying to do more sampling to keep up with genetic variants, including looking for previously unknown variants.
So far, current vaccines are considered effective at preventing death even with the genetic variants, but they are believed to be less effective at preventing infection and mild disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.