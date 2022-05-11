PORT CHARLOTTE -- Two Port Charlotte residents were charged with drug possession and child neglect following a search of their vehicle on Tuesday.
The vehicle had initially been stopped by law enforcement when they noticed the driver did not have his seatbelt on, according to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Michael A. Roebuck, 34, was driving north on Tamiami Trail with Lauren A. Samocki, 36, in the front passenger seat and a one-year-old child in the rear seat.
When deputies asked the pair if there was anything illegal in the car, according to the press release, they said there was not.
A free air sniff test was then conducted with a K9 team; the release said that the K9 alerted for a substance at "multiple areas" of the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search.
The search turned up several items, according to authorities — including a black wallet that contained several small bags of a "white, powdery substance" that deputies suspected to be fentanyl. The wallet was found under Samocki's person on her seat. She claimed to have no knowledge of its contents.
Other items allegedly found in the search included a soap dish container containing similar bags with a similar substance and a "black rubber box item" located in the rear seat, near the infant. Bags found at the scene later tested positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.
Both adults were subsequently arrested and transported to Charlotte County Jail; both suspects are currently being held without bond.
“I have said it before and I will continue to say it until people understand: there is no excuse for endangering the life of a child because of your addiction," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the release. "I hope this incident makes these two realize how dangerous this lifestyle is — for everyone — and they seek the treatment they need.”
According to online arrest records, Samocki has been charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was also found to be on active felony probation for a previous, out-of-county offense.
Roebuck — whose home address is listed for Valparaiso, Indiana — was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified to take custody of the infant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.