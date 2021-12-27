Tourism continues to be a silver-lining of the pandemic for the region.
Tourism dollars in the county rose again this past fiscal year — from October 2020 to September 2021, beating fiscal 2020, that was itself a banner year.
Members of the Tourism Development Council heard the news at its December meeting, and contemplated whether the windfall will continue post-pandemic.
The shared hope is the newest fans of the region will continue to vacation in Charlotte County when conventional options return in full force — including cruises and travel to other countries.
If they keep coming, there’s money to be made that helps everyone in the county, said consultant Joseph St. Germain, of Downs & St. Germain Research.
“If anyone ever asks what does tourism do for me, it saves you tax dollars,” St. Germain said.
Tourism taxes are $6.1 million so far for 2021, which is up 36% from last year — mainly money from hotel rooms.
There were 3,000 more local jobs due to tourism, he said, and a total of $248 million in wages.
The estimated direct and indirect economic benefit is $844 million locally, which is up 35.7% or $22 million more than last year’s banner earnings.
“It’s rare to see an increase from year to year of that much,” St. Germain said.
Direct benefit, which is spending at accommodations, restaurants and other tourism activities, was $582 million.
There’s reason to believe new tourists will return, St. Germain said, given the positive reviews from 1,117 interviewed.
Of those interviewed for a post-trip evaluation, he said, 96% plan to return.
“This is great,” he said. “This is dramatically good. They love the product.”
County Commissioner Chris Constance, a member of the tourism panel, said he thinks new converts will keep coming.
“Not only have they been here and liked it, they’re converted,” Constance said.
Tourism council members asked how this compares to neighboring counties. St. Germain said he can’t hand out statistics from other clients, but the numbers for Charlotte County are unusually high.
If the growing trend continues, the county will have to invest more in marketing, said Tourism Director Sean Doherty, and that will include the Sunseeker resort, once it opens in late 2022 or 2023.
And it may be time to start more aggressive marketing to the international traveler, he said, which neighboring counties already do.
“This is going to allow Charlotte County to jump to the next level,” said Janet Watermeier, of the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. “I’m excited for Charlotte County to be able to compete in a different way.”
Money spent by tourists is up this year even more than the actual number of tourists, said St. Germain, which is even better news.
Charlotte County is attracting higher quality tourists, Constance said. The county should cultivate this crowd rather than try to draw in larger numbers, he said.
“How do we make this more of a higher level concierge kind of thing? Should our mission be to drive throngs of people down here, or should we look for higher and higher quality people...people who say it’s worth spending a little bit more,” Constance said.
At 48, the average age of tourists is dropping in traveling to this county that has 40% of its population aged 65 and up.
And the groups are more likely to be families with higher incomes – average household income of $98,000, said consultant Isaiah Lewis.
As the pandemic got underway in 2020, Charlotte County struggled with whether to market itself during the global shut down. After a scuffle with the county’s tourism leadership in 2020, the county began marketing itself aggressively as an outdoor space at a time when being indoors appeared deadly.
One in six tourists interviewed in 2021 still said that the pandemic was part of their decision to vacation in the county, Lewis said. That included the location as less crowded, with more outdoors and beaches.
More people from western states traveled here in 2021 than before, although it was still only 7% compared to the usually mid-west heavy contingent at 30%. Floridians were the next biggest group at 24% followed by northeasterners at 22% and a growing number of southerners at 15%.
With all the Floridians, the biggest group of tourists were day trippers followed by people staying at hotels and then at vacation rentals.
Going to the beach is still the top reason for the trip followed by restaurants, visiting family and shopping.
New this year in the top five is nature and environment as the main reason for the trip, said Lewis.
Visiting family is a big theme in a county that is a major draw for retiring grandparents.
