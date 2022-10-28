PUNTA GORDA — After Melodie Austin’s husband Harry Austin died in February 2011 and her daughter died a month later, her friends brought her “kicking and screaming” to a GriefShare program in her native Ohio, she said.
The 13-week program brought her peace, and she bonded with others who shared her traumatic experience, Austin said.
The Austins bought a home in Punta Gorda in the mid-2000s and soon became active in their church and community.
While in Ohio attending a GriefShare program, Melodie Austin had the thought.
“I knew I had to take this to Punta Gorda,” she said.
So she brought GriefShare to New Life Church.
GriefShare, an international program, is now in its 12th year in Punta Gorda and has been led by Austin all those years.
It is a recovery support group with many leaders around the world offering the program and special events, including Surviving the Holidays, a seminar about the stress people experience during this time of year after suffering loss.
Austin is leading two “Surviving the Holidays” events. They are taking place from 10 a.m.-noon, or 6:30-8:30 p.m. both on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at New Life Church, 507 West Marion Avenue.
She also leads the 13-week GriefShare program that begins in early January. Call 941-661-0842 or email melharryaustin@yahoo.com to register.
“’Surviving the Holidays’ will give you the tools you need to not only survive the holidays but to actually find hope,” Austin said.
She noted the holidays are particularly stressful and sad for those who are grieving.
This year, many have suffered more losses due to Hurricane Ian, which has added to the stress and sadness they are already experiencing, Austin said.
She said at the seminar, attendees will watch a video with “many top grief counselors, and then we’ll break into small groups for sharing time.”
All who attend will receive the survival guide that will be given at all the seminars.
Austin said the program is for anyone who’s “been grieving the loss of someone for a week, a month, a year, 10 years or more.”
She said the program is open to all faiths — and to those who don’t have a faith. It is about learning how to overcome grief.
“God doesn’t want us to grieve alone,” she said. “We’ll be there to walk the journey with you.”
Kathy Carbone, who is leading “Surviving the Holidays” at Venice Church of the Nazarene, said she has been leading GriefShare for several years.
Carbone said she attended the 13-week GriefShare program after she lost her husband Joe Carbone four years ago.
“I went with three other girls and made new friends,” she said.
Through their shared experience, they became close.
“We got to know each other very well,” Carbone said, adding the program tends to bring people together, providing healing.
Carbone said it is very rewarding for her to see how people “who come to these classes and are so broken,” eventually heal.
Carbone, whose father died at age 100 a few months ago, revisited the grief place.
“Grief is not just about death,” she said.
A traumatic experience, such as Hurricane Ian, can cause grief, she pointed out.
“We’re grieving for those who are suffering.”
She said the pandemic caused another kind of grief.
The workbook that comes with each Surviving the Holiday one-day seminar, regardless of where one attends, is a resource that can be used “at your leisure,” Carbone said.
Her Surviving the Holidays seminar is being held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Venice Church of Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Ave. Call Carbone at 941-928-0902. There is no fee for the seminar and refreshments will be served.
There is a fee for the 13-week program which includes a workbook, but check to see if your local church offers a scholarship to defray the cost at www.griefshare.org .
