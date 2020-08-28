Throughout Florida, single-family home permits have been on the rise despite the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.
Friday during the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Oversight committee’s monthly meeting, it became clear Southwest Florida and Charlotte County are at the heart of that pandemic-proof boom.
Ben Bailey, the Charlotte County building official and interim community development director, reported 216 single-family home permits were issued in July, up from 189 a year ago.
“July is typically the busiest month and it proved to be such this year,” Bailey said. “We just keep plugging away.”
The value of the July permits came in at $58.5 million, which is a $9 million jump over the previous two Julys.
The 14.3% jump year over year was just the tip of the building iceberg. For the fiscal year – which runs from October to September – 1,791 single family home permits have been issued. That’s a 22.7% increase over 2019’s year-to-date figure. The total value of the permits is $487.9 million, which is already more than the entire 2019 fiscal year with two months to go.
“I don’t really see any slowdown,” Bailey said.
The Charlotte County numbers outpace statewide growth. Florida single-family permits were up 17.1% over July 2019.
In other business, county utilities director Craig Rudy said water consumption was on the rise. While the increase was not especially large or worrisome, it was anomalous.
“It was hard to nail down, but in general, it’s only an extra 260 gallons per home, which amounts to about $1 per month,” Rudy said. When he saw similar numbers coming from multiple-unit housing, a theory formed.
“It’s just speculation, because every household is different, but a lot of families have had their kids at home, one or more parents are working from home,” Rudy said. “An extra toilet flush or an extra dish to wash adds up over the course of a month.”
The next meeting is Sept. 25.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.