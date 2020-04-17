While some of us can stay home during the pandemic and isolate ourselves to avoid contracting the coronavirus, essential workers do not have that luxury. Any day, they may be called upon to transport a COVID-19 patient to the hospital.
The Sun sat down for an exclusive interview with Charlotte County Firemedic Nathan McCarty to discuss what his job is like in this unprecedented time.
Q: You're always on the front line of danger, but what feels different about this pandemic?
A: What's different about this pandemic, I would have to say, is this is the first time something like this has really ever happened to us specifically. So us being able to mitigate it to the best of our ability has really been definitely a time for us to ask for advisement (from) people that have experiences in this kind of field and operations.
Q: What extra precautions are you taking?
A: When dispatch takes the call, they ask them the important information: Do they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath? Have they traveled outside the country? If something comes to where it's a yes to any one of those, they in turn give us the information. What we do with that information is we take the extra PPE, or personal protective equipment. We have eye protection; we have obviously our gloves, face protection, so we have N95 Gearson masks... face shields... so basically covering most of the exposed sections of our body that aren't covered by our shirt or clothes or our everyday gear.
Q: Are you worried about catching the virus?
A: I think that's in every first responder's mind. I think it would be hard for us to say, "No, I don't think I'll get it." With this job comes its inherent hazards, and everything, so to answer your question, I don't think I'm not going to get it, but I'm going to take every precautionary measure to not get it.
Q: Are you concerned about potentially spreading the virus to your family?
A: Yes, I have a wife and two young daughters, two of them under 3 years old... Even coming off shift, I make sure that I don't take anything home with me. I make sure that everything is away from my children and my wife to the best of my ability and then social distancing to the best of what I can do and making sure I'm clean, washing hands, just taking the advice and precautionary measures that not only the CDC has put out but also the county policy.
Q: Have you had patients who are injured or have other illnesses who are worried about getting the virus if they go to the hospital?
A: Yes, we definitely have had patients that are afraid to go to the hospital. They have other extenuating circumstances that they called us for, but they're afraid to go to the hospital. We obviously advise them with some caution with our advisement that yes, we always want you to seek the next possible care and make sure you're taken care of, but if it's something that can be mitigated at home instead of at a hospital, where sick people do congregate, obviously that's a decision they have to make based on those factors.
Q: Are there other patients who want to go to the hospital because they're paranoid about the virus, even if they don't have the symptoms?
A: Yes, people go to the hospital because they're scared; they feel like they have the symptoms and stuff like that. So we ask them, "Do you have a fever? Do you have a cough? Do you have shortness of breath? Have you been outside the country? Have you been around people who have possibly tested positive or something of that nature?" And people are just scared, and it's understandable with something like this. Your health is important. We want to make sure you're taken care of, but in addition to that, we want you to be educated. We want you to understand what exactly is going on, because if everybody goes to the hospital because they're paranoid, it definitely does put a strain on the resources, not only us trying to transport but the hospitals that are trying to mitigate, triage, and filter out the people that don't have the symptoms.
Q: Have you had a lot of community support during this time?
A: Yes, absolutely, it's been very fortunate for us, the community has really rallied around us and thanked us. Whenever we go somewhere, we consistently have people thanking us for what we do, and our response most, if not all of the time, is thank you for your support. We can't do this without you. People in some cases look at it as, "Oh look at that team go," but we're all in it together. Not just Fire and EMS, but our community. Not only our first responders, but our medical personnel. Not only our medical personnel, but the people who go to stores, provide food. We're all in this together.
Q: Is there anything else you would like the public to understand better about this situation?
A: I think the best thing that we can do is continuously try to educate the public. If you have X, Y, Z symptoms, please practice the social distancing. If you feel like you need to go to the hospital, please don't hesitate to call, but at the same time please use good judgment on it. If you call, we're going to be there regardless. And the biggest thing is don't let fear control you... Just know we're going to get through this. We don't know when, but we know we're going to come out of the back end of this better educated, well rounded, and if something like this were to ever happen again, we know we'll have a better idea of what we can do.
