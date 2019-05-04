A family of six lived inside the single-wide trailer in Punta Gorda: a mother, a father, and four children aged 5, 4, 3, and 14 months.
Outside the white home lined with windows, there’s a grill, bikes, toys and an awning for shade.
But inside, there was feces smeared on the walls and furniture, puddles of urine on the floors, exposed electrical wires, rat poop in the silverware drawers, and trash and cigarettes almost everywhere.
The youngest child did not survive inside that home.
According to authorities, the 14-month-old girl was malnourished and ultimately died.
The parents, Brittaney Williams, 25, and Kenneth Adams, 33, were arrested Thursday. Each was charged with two counts of neglecting a child with great bodily harm and two counts of neglecting a child without great bodily harm.
Their bonds were each set at $700,000.
The baby, whose name is not released by authorities citing Marsy’s law, was found unresponsive by Adams on April 24. At that time, deputies discovered the “deplorable” conditions in which the other three children also lived, states the report.
The children walked around barefoot, wearing dirty diapers, according to court records.
None of them were potty trained.
All the floors were littered with food, trash, feces, urine, dirty diapers and laundry, the affidavit of probable cause states.
Next to the bed, there was a bassinet with more food, trash, partially drank bottles of juice and Easter candy. There were no blankets or sheets. This was where the 14-month-old was initially located.
Adams admitted in a statement to authorities that the home was “disgusting” and he was “embarrassed to allow deputies into the home.”
At first, authorities thought the child was five-months-old and approximately 10 pounds. Later, it was determined she was 14-months-old and 7.25 pounds.
The average weight for an infant at 12 months is more than 21 pounds.
“I could clearly see the ribs and individual vertebrae of the child,” a deputy stated in the report. A medical examiner’s technician determined there were consistent signs of malnourishment.
The baby had not seen a doctor since being released from the hospital at birth.
In sworn statements with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Williams admitted to not getting any of her children medical attention due to the expense. She added that she smoked marijuana during the pregnancy of the 14-month-old daughter, as well as her current pregnancy.
The grandmother, who lived across the street, told authorities she had not visited her grandchildren in over a year “due to the despicable condition of the home.”
Attempts to contact the grandmother, as well as other neighbors, were not successful Friday.
Contact had been made with Williams on April 5, 2018, where she declined any assistance from Healthy Start, a free, voluntary program that works with families to help children meet developmental health milestones.
A call was put in by Healthy Start to the Florida Abuse Hotline that same day, according to Margaret Cooper, a spokesperson for Healthy Start.
The 3-year-old child was left non-verbal, has cognitive, developmental delays and is cross-eyed, according to court records. Without receiving any medical attention for this, being cross-eyed could cause her permanent eye damage or even loss of vision.
“I observed (her) not reacting to movement directly in front of her at a distance of 3 to 4 inches,” the deputy wrote. “(She) only grunts and does not speak.”
The 4-year-old was determined to be developmentally delayed, wore diapers and had indications of physical abuse. The victim was also reported as underweight, suffers from behavioral issues and could not name colors or numbers.
The 5-year-old told authorities she was hit with a stick by Adams. “(She) could not hold a conversation, could only count to four, and could not recite the alphabet,” the report stated. “(She is also) still using diapers and does not know how to use a toilet.” She was also observed to be underweight and developmentally and cognitively delayed.
All the children were reported to be overdue on their immunizations. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of them.
DCF and CCSO did not immediately respond to the Sun’s questions Friday.
After their first appearances in court Friday, Adams and Williams were both issued no contact orders with any minors and they remained in custody.
The parents don’t have any prior child abuse or neglect-related charges.
Both of their arraignments are scheduled for June 3 at 9 a.m.
