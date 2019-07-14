PUNTA GORDA — Over 100,000 people visit the Peace River Wildlife Center at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda every year, according to Callie Stahl, executive director of the center.
That number doesn't count the visitors of just the park, such as countless fishermen, boaters, beach-goers and more.
"We get lots of people and not just locals," Stahl said. "We get people from the U.S. and all over Florida and 80 percent want to know where is a good place to eat (in town)."
The park's appeal and its impact on local business is important to the Punta Gorda City Council.
At its July 10 meeting, council members decided to pick up the bill for a utilities upgrade project that would support both the park and the center.
Previously, the city was considering splitting the cost with PRWC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
"There are a few major things in this city right now that bring people to town," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, "the wildlife center (is among them). The wildlife center brings in thousands of people every year so I think it is critical that we help support them. I value their service to the community."
The utilities upgrade project is part of a larger redesign project of the park that is currently in the design phase. PRWC is also in the process of redesigning their facility in a self-funded project.
"Anybody that goes to the center is driving past commercial areas in our city," said Council Member Gary Wein. "There are people that come from out of town to go to the center and then they come (into the city) and are going to spend some money here at the same time."
The Utilities Upgrade Project − in two parts
Water Service upgrade (estimated cost: $461,718)
What's there now:
- There is a single 20-inch water main from N. Marion Court leading to the park.
- This line serves the existing restroom pavilion and PRWC facilities.
- There are no fire protection services (like a hydrant) in the park.
- The closest fire hydrant is over 3,000 feet from the park entrance.
What could be there:
- The most cost effective and recommended option is the installation of a new 8-inch water main from N. Marion Court into the park.
- This will provide sufficient capacity for all uses and the installation of a single fire hydrant.
Wastewater Service upgrade (estimated cost: $151,499)
What's there now:
- A lift station, which pumps sewage/wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation, was installed in 1993 and is located in an area that conflicts with a key feature of the park design.
- Due to the age/condition of the lift station relocation is not practical.
What could be there:
- A new lift station needs to be installed at a location that fits within the park redesign.
- Extension of an existing 4-inch force main to the new station and install gravity sewer service to the proposed restroom pavilion.
"As I look at our history, as a city, for our parks," said Council Member Debby Carey, "we’ve started things and they haven’t been done right and we’ve had to go in and spend money to do some of these things over again. I’d say let’s do it right the first time."
City staff will present estimated construction costs for the utilities upgrade project Aug. 21 at City Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda.
