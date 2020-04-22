Woodland clearing along Edgewater Drive's south lanes marks a new roadway into the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
The $2 million project continues, despite the stay-at-home order, because construction is listed as an essential business.
This phase in rebuilding the former Sunrise Park includes a second entrance and road, more parking and a playground. The second entrance off Edgewater, where the new sign sits, is still blocked. That's because the county has to apply for a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers to build in coastal waters wetlands, Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said.
A separate project to build an observation tower and veterans' exhibit has not yet begun.
The new road will run close from the second entrance, still not cleared, alongside Edgewater. This was considered the least environmentally invasive, county officials told the Sun earlier.
Later phases of the project, that could be funded with future sales tax dollars, would include hiking trails, fitness equipment, pavilions, more restrooms and a community building.
The county bought the park in 2000 and renamed it in 2017 after a local man — a U.S. Marine — who died in the 1983 attack on the embassy in Beirut. The park is intended to honor military veterans as well as first responders and other American peacekeepers. Gaines' brother Michael started a nonprofit to fund other aspects of the park.
