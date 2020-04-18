Clear blue water gurgles in the new pool at the Charlotte County Centennial Park Recreation Center, but no one can take a dip yet.
Designed to be extra large for competition and athletic practices, commissioners agreed three times in the past year to pay more to make the pool better. The final cost was $6.8 million. It was paid for using local sales tax dollars, which can only be used for capital projects.
Although the 50-meter pool is ready for the first plunge, no one can dive in due to the shutdown of the county’s recreation facilities because of the pandemic. The official opening is now set for Oct. 1, county spokesman Brian Gleason told the Sun.
Centennial Park, recently renamed for the county’s centennial in 2021, is located west of U.S. 41 near the North Port city line, in the emerging West Port development.
