The homeless are a target of newly proposed parking restrictions, to be debated at a public hearing today at 10 a.m. before Charlotte County commissioners at county offices on Murdock Circle.
The county's Department of Public Works is proposing to restrict parking on Kenesaw Street to "no overnight parking" to deal with crime reports in this area. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is requesting "no parking" at all.
Blocking parking will prevent good people from getting meals at the Homeless Coalition, said several people who are clients of Jesus Loves You Ministry nearby. And for those who are waiting for a room at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, the street may be the only place to stay, said Dennis Shirley.
"My car is out there right now, out of gas," said Shirley.
On Kenesaw Street, homeless people set up encampments to be close to the Homeless Coalition, according to the public works report. Kenesaw Street is mostly an undeveloped area of woods, but not far from commercial development.
The main complaint is from the sheriff's office, which reports cars owned by homeless people are parked along the side of the road along Lullaby Street and Kenesaw.
"These subjects set up chairs and other furniture around their vehicles, drink alcohol, use the bathroom on the side of the roadway, leave trash along the roadside and sleep inside their vehicle. Some of these vehicles are left running while subjects are sleeping," the complaint reads.
Service calls here come in for drunk driving, drug violations, medical calls, attempted suicides, sexual assaults, trespass, stolen vehicles and stabbings, according to the sheriff's office.
The Sun was unable to reach the Homeless Coalition for comment.
Public Works is also seeking parking restrictions on two other streets for reasons of public safety not related to the homeless. The other two locations are Harbour Drive at Harbour Heights Park and Rampart Boulevard at Lake Shore Condominiums.
At Harbour Drive, public works is recommending no parking to prevent street parking by people using Harbour Heights Park, where there is no sidewalk.
At Rampart Boulevard, some residents at Lake Shore Condominiums have asked for no parking, however public works is recommending no overnight parking. Deed restrictions are forcing condominium residents to park on county right of way, public works noted in its report. Restricting all parking would leave many residents nowhere to park in emergencies some say.
