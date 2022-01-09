MURDOCK — The Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood has been closed for months due to lack of staffing.
It’s not that people are sick with COVID, Community Services Director Tommy Scott said. The problem is the same as nationwide. The county can’t seem to fill positions.
Of all the departments for Charlotte County, Community Services has the hardest time filling positions. At the moment, there are 106 openings, he told the Recreation Advisory Committee on Wednesday, which includes many seasonal and part-time jobs.
During the recession, the county converted many of the jobs to part-time or seasonal, from life guards to library technicians, Scott said.
Vacant positions means the county has cut hours at all of its six recreation centers and in other facilities, Scott said.
They tried to pick the hours that would affect people the least, but the people who were planning to use a facility and can’t, have made their frustration known.
About 50% of the 350 positions in Community Services are part-time or seasonal, Scott said. But it’s not just a part-time problem.
Currently, 14 full-time jobs are also unfilled. Life guard positions are among the higher paid, he said, and they’re going unfilled.
In a county where 40% of the population is age 65 and older, where are the retirees who typically prefer part-time and don’t need benefits?
It may be that elders who formerly worked part-time in the libraries no longer feel safe with indoor spread of COVID a threat, Scott said.
Scott worries the conventional fast food type jobs may be able to outcompete Charlotte County on wages. He’s frustrated, because he believes people don’t realize the Community Services is a great place to work.
Charlotte County government is a good place to work, he said.
“Our culture is something that we work really hard to maintain,” he said. “We want people that want to make a difference in their community.”
Working in Community Services suits today’s youth, he said.
“They want something that’s transformational, not transactional,” he said.
Community Services includes libraries, environmental parks, recreation centers and structured parks — 64 parks in total. In a county that is half-retirement town, half-vacation land, these services are ranked among the most important of all in community surveys, Scott said.
Library technicians may provide the only contact some elders have weekly, he said, and swimming instructors are ensuring the safety of young people in a state that is mostly water.
Not that every employee is young in Community Services. The age of life guards ranges from teenager to 60s, he said, pointing out the county will pay for your certification and training if you’re interested.
Wages start low, Scott admitted, as in minimum wage, which is going to reach $15 an hour by state law in 2026. It’s $10 an hour now.
Charlotte County government in general, he said, is a place where you can start at the bottom and work your way to the top.
Several weeks ago, Commissioner Ken Doherty asked Scott at a Recreation Advisory Committee meeting if the county should consider combining some of the part-time jobs and making them full-time.
This week, Scott said he has asked county administration to analyze this option.
It would cost a lot, he told Doherty, because it means offering health insurance, among other benefits.
There’s no decision from county administrators on that yet.
“Currently we are reviewing the information that Tommy and his team has provided and have not completed our analysis,” Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis said.
Community Services has adopted some fast track strategies to gain new hires, Scott said. At the job fairs, he said, when a potential hire walks up the table, Community Services staff are prepared to sign them up on the spot if they fit the bill.
“I don’t want them going to the next booth,” he said.
Many applications are coming from out-of-state, he said, from the many people who are moving to Florida.
Scott said he is pleased many new employees are children of Charlotte County’s existing staff.
“I love that people are entrusting their kids to work with us,” he said.
Next step? Make sure they have people to help run Major League Baseball’s spring training, Scott said, at Charlotte Sports Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.