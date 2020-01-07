PUNTA GORDA— Charlotte County Parks & Recreation officials are offering parents a chance to relax.
South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda is hosting a night for the kids with games, crafts, prizes and pizza.
The event, called “Parents’ Night Out,” will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and open for kids ages 5 through 12.
The event intends to give parents time for themselves, while the kids are occupied and having fun.
“We run camp here all the time, and a lot of us are parents already and know it would be something nice to offer here,” said Charlotte County recreation specialist Allie Fitton. “We know there’s a need for it to help parents out. It’s something fun so parents can have a minute to shop or have a night out.”
She said the event will be a good time for the kids, and the counselors who help out at the county-run camps will be supervising.
Pre-registration is required and must be done by Friday, Jan. 17.
The event will be held monthly, on the last Friday of each month until April.
Tickets for the event cost $20 per child and are available online at https://bit.ly/36gp6lf
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
