PORT CHARLOTTE — Jackie and Bill Southwick are welcoming their new pink trumpet tree that they picked as part of a Parkside neighborhood shade tree campaign.
The campaign is sponsored by the Parkside Urban Forest Committee. The committee offers a 50/50 cost share to any Parkside resident who wants to plant a shade tree in their yard. It’s part of the revitalization efforts for one of the county’s older and central neighborhoods.
The region lost all of its trees when it was first developed by the Mackle brothers in the 1960s, said committee member Gary Berger, a physician whose office is in Parkside. It lost more during Hurricane Charley in 2004, he said.
The goal of the tree campaign is to improve homes values and increase shade in the residential neighborhoods.
For more information on the tree program, call 941-625-6992 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
