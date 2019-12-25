The First Presbyterian Church in Port Charlotte held its annual Santa Run for the children of Parkside. For the past seven years, Sandee Pellerin has been Mrs. Santa Clause, along with all her helpers to hundreds of children in the area.This year, approximately
400 gifts were given out to the children of Parkside in three full trailers of toys, which were collected all year during shopping excursions looking for items on sale. “This year more and more children are in need. The parents are also grateful for seeing their children receive Christmas gifts this year,” Pellerin said. Anyone wishing to help with gifts for the children of Parkside next year can call Sandee at the church at 625-5045.
