Michellene Septer

Port Charlotte resident Michellene Septer addresses the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board Monday about her concerns of more traffic with the addition of new housing and a future hotel near the two hospitals in Port Charlotte.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Attorney Rob Berntsson told a Charlotte County committee he was old enough to remember when Sears and the movie theater in the Promenades Mall were the places to go 40 years ago.

On Monday, Berntsson represented Promenades Mall owner Jeff Morr in a hearing before the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board.


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

