PORT CHARLOTTE — Attorney Rob Berntsson told a Charlotte County committee he was old enough to remember when Sears and the movie theater in the Promenades Mall were the places to go 40 years ago.
On Monday, Berntsson represented Promenades Mall owner Jeff Morr in a hearing before the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board.
The request was to change the zoning to a mixed-use redevelopment plan adjacent to Charlotte County's hospital hub.
The proposal adds residential units to a new development called Parkside Village. The new zoning allows for up to 791 apartments, 600 hotel rooms and 500,000 square feet of commercial space, along with building heights of 150 feet.
"This is the first of its kind to come before the county," Berntsson said. "It's taken us a little bit to get here. It's time for a revitalization of the Promenades Mall."
Bertnsson said the apartments, which will be rented for market value, are designed for the employees at ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and other health care offices. It will allow workers to walk to work and local restaurants planned at Parkside Village, he said.
Wendy's, McDonalds and Winn-Dixie will remain near the new development on the 26.39 acres fronting U.S. 41.
Three of the five board members were at the meeting. They voted 2-1 — with chairperson Michael Gravesen dissenting — to approve the plan and move it forward to the Charlotte County Commission's June 10 meeting for consideration.
Before the vote, resident Michellene Septer addressed the zoning board about traffic concerns.
"There's going to be 791 apartments and for every household there's 2.19 people," she said. "That's 1,732 cars in that very congested area. Has there been a traffic impact study to show the impact of all of these people, and a hotel with 600 rooms? That's more traffic."
Septer also mentioned the impact of the Live Local Act recently passed by Florida lawmakers. The new legislation mandates local government allow affordable housing (multifamily and mixed-use) in commercial areas.
She was concerned the height of a proposed development under the law can be the highest allowable for a commercial or residential development within 1 mile of the proposed development, or three stories.
However, the board was reminded that they were not voting on what "could happen" in the future - but the proposal before them.
The county's zoning laws allow a developer of a project the size of Promenades to build as high as 150 feet. However, a developer could be allowed additional feet by including affordable housing or consolidating lots. The county has otherwise set building heights to a maximum of 60 feet.
During Berntsson's rebuttal, he said the county did conduct a traffic study, and hotels bring "lower volumes of traffic."
"This is something new and different Charlotte County has never seen," he said.
Despite reassurances, Gravesen said he liked the plan, but rejected it based on the height allowances.
"Yes, I agree we need to have a mixed use and have apartments, but 60 feet is our county norm," he said.
He added the approval of additional density without using it for affordable housing goes against the county's plan.
In other business:
• The board approved the preliminary approval for a residential subdivision, Coral Lakes, for up to 496 single-family lots, both attached and detached and 27 tracts on 306 acres at 12300 and 13000 Burnt Store Road, in the Punta Gorda area.
• The board also approved self storage and mini warehouse space in the Sandhill Development, north of Rampart Boulevard, east of Loveland Boulevard on 713 acres.
County Commissioners have the final say on these projects.
